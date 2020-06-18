Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSCRP conducts mock poll for its MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

YSRCP on Thursday conducted a mock poll for its MLAs as elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh will be held tomorrow.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:50 IST
YSCRP conducts mock poll for its MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha elections
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

YSRCP on Thursday conducted a mock poll for its MLAs as elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh will be held tomorrow. MP Vijayasai Reddy gave instructions to his party MLAs on voting and the precautions to be taken for voting. In Andhra Pradesh, a candidate needs votes of 34 MLAs to be elected to the Upper House.

YSRCP has fielded four candidates -- Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, and Parimal Natwani. Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has fielded Varla Ramaiah though it has no adequate number of MLAs to vote for their candidate. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi commences COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

The Delhi government commenced COVID-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 169 centres in and around containment zones of the city on Thursday. A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results ava...

12 more COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal, toll rises to 518

West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 518, a state health bulletin said. All of the 12 deaths were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulleti...

Top Pentagon official Wheelbarger resigns, urges colleagues to be guided by U.S. Constitution

Kathryn Wheelbarger, one of the Pentagons most prominent and respected policy officials, is resigning after three years in the job after President Donald Trump dropped plans to nominate her for an intelligence post, sources tell Reuters. Th...

UK ditches COVID-19 app model to use Google-Apple system

Britain will switch to Apple and Google technology for its COVID-19 test-and-trace app, ditching its homegrown system which was not working well enough on Apples iPhone, the government said on Thursday. The test-and-trace programme is key t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020