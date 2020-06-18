YSCRP conducts mock poll for its MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha elections
YSRCP on Thursday conducted a mock poll for its MLAs as elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh will be held tomorrow.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:50 IST
YSRCP on Thursday conducted a mock poll for its MLAs as elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh will be held tomorrow. MP Vijayasai Reddy gave instructions to his party MLAs on voting and the precautions to be taken for voting. In Andhra Pradesh, a candidate needs votes of 34 MLAs to be elected to the Upper House.
YSRCP has fielded four candidates -- Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, and Parimal Natwani. Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has fielded Varla Ramaiah though it has no adequate number of MLAs to vote for their candidate. (ANI)
