India has taken Ladakh incident very seriously: Javadekar
The country has taken the incident in Galwan valley in Ladakh -- where 19 Army jawans and a colonel were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers -- very seriously, he said here. The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister was speaking to the All India Radio, Bhopal, a PIB release said.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:07 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday that India always desires peace but it is not afraid of giving a befitting reply to any provocation. The country has taken the incident in Galwan valley in Ladakh -- where 19 Army jawans and a colonel were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers -- very seriously, he said here.
The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister was speaking to the All India Radio, Bhopal, a PIB release said. "We all pay tributes to the martyred Army officers and soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made clear India's view over what was done by the neighbouring country China," the PIB release quoted him as saying.
"India has taken this incident very seriously," the senior BJP leader said, adding that the country wants peace, but can give "a befitting reply" when necessary. Javadekar, who is here as his party's observer for Friday's Rajya Sabha election to three seats from Madhya Pradesh, also said that there was a need to rise above political comments and ideology in these difficult times.
"The country is united and stands with our soldiers. One of the sons of the soil from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh has also sacrificed his life in the recent dispute on the China border," he said.
Asked about fake news, he said this menace would not be tolerated. "It is people's right to get the right information.
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has also formed `PIB Fact Check' unit to expose fake news. Such units are also being formed in states," he added.
