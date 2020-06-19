Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD, AAP slam Pb govt for 'deciding' to hand over memorials to pvt players

Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema while condemning the state government for "deciding" to hand over the heritage memorials including the 'Baba Banda Singh Bahadur' and the 'Chhota and Vadda Ghallugharna' monuments to private agencies, said it is against the sentiments of the Sikh community and demanded its rollback. Cheema, in a statement here, said it was shocking that the Congress government had equated its Circuit houses with heritage memorials while deciding to hand them over to private agencies so that they did not have to bear the cost for paying for their maintenance.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:02 IST
SAD, AAP slam Pb govt for 'deciding' to hand over memorials to pvt players

Opposition parties SAD and AAP on Thursday slammed the Congress government in Punjab, accusing it of having decided to hand over the heritage memorials to private agencies under a public-private partnership model. Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema while condemning the state government for "deciding" to hand over the heritage memorials including the 'Baba Banda Singh Bahadur' and the 'Chhota and Vadda Ghallugharna' monuments to private agencies, said it is against the sentiments of the Sikh community and demanded its rollback.

Cheema, in a statement here, said it was shocking that the Congress government had equated its Circuit houses with heritage memorials while deciding to hand them over to private agencies so that they did not have to bear the cost for paying for their maintenance. "You can commercialize circuit houses but you cannot commercialize heritage memorials. This decision is against the sentiments of the Sikh community and will hurt their religious feelings and should be withdrawn immediately," the SAD leader said.

"Hundreds of crore have been spent to establish these memorials which came up during the (previous) SAD-BJP tenure. It is shocking that the Congress government is not even ready to maintain them now and is handing them over to private parties for exploitation at will," he alleged. The SAD will not allow this to happen at any cost. The sanctity of the memorials, which are associated with events of particular historic significance for Sikhs worldwide, should be respected, said Cheema.

"I urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to intervene and ensure this decision is reversed at the earliest," the former education minister said. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema said the decision would lead to rendering government employees working in these memorials jobless.

He alleged that the Amarinder Singh-led government had been following the "footsteps" of the Badals when it came to handing over the government properties to their "loved ones". He claimed that the previous SAD-BJP regime had also sold out prime government properties of heritage value and some other tourist spots to private players.

The government should immediately revisit its decision, which appears to have been taken in a hurry, and allow it to manage government properties in a transparent and efficient manner, he said..

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

2,877 COVID-19 new cases take Delhi's total tally above 49,000; death toll 1,969

With a record spike of 2,877 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in the national capital crossed the 49,000 mark, while the death toll mounted to 1,969 on Thursday, according to a government health bulletin. The city recorded 65 COVID-19 fatali...

California orders residents to wear masks in 'most settings outside the home'

California on Thursday ordered residents to wear masks in most settings outside the home, saying the new rule was necessary because too many Californians were neglecting to cover their faces during the coronavirus pandemic.The mandate is on...

Trump pledges new list of conservative Supreme Court contenders

President Donald Trump, hit by a second U.S. Supreme Court loss in four days, said on Thursday he plans to issue an updated list of potential conservative nominees to the high court after the justices halted one of his hardline immigration ...

Kenya beats Djibouti to get UNSC's African seat

Kenya has defeated Djibouti for an African seat on the powerful U.N. Security Council in a second round of voting held under dramatically different procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first round of voting on Wednesday, neit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020