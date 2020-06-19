Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voting underway in Jharkhand for two RS seats

Seventy-nine MLAs in the 82-member House are eligible for casting their votes. While the only nominated MLA has no right to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, two assembly seats fell vacant after Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave up Dumka, while retaining Barhait, following state polls, and senior Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh died last month, leaving Bermo constituency without a representative.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:39 IST
Voting underway in Jharkhand for two RS seats
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Voting is underway for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates are in the fray, including ruling JMM founder and former chief minister Shibu Soren. Congress leader Shahzada Anwar and BJP state chief Deepak Prakash are the two other candidates.

Polling began at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, amid elaborate safety arrangements in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, assembly officials said. Seventy-nine MLAs in the 82-member House are eligible for casting their votes.

While the only nominated MLA has no right to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, two assembly seats fell vacant after Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave up Dumka, while retaining Barhait, following state polls, and senior Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh died last month, leaving Bermo constituency without a representative. The polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand was necessitated as the tenure of Independent member Parimal Nathwani and RJD's Prem Chand Gupta had ended in April.

All three candidates had filed their nomination papers in March after the Election Commission issued notification for the Upper House seats. The election was scheduled to be held on March 26 but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

UN: Venezuelans, other refugees face huge pandemic hardships

The head of the UN refugee agency expressed concerns Thursday about impact of the coronavirus pandemic from Africas Sahel region to Latin America and beyond, warning that millions fled upheaval at home and could face hardship abroad among l...

Guj: Four children among six of family found hanging in flat

Six members of a family, including four children in the age group of seven to 12, were found hanging from the ceiling of an unoccupied flat in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat early on Friday, police said. Bodies of two brothers- Amrish Patel 42 a...

COLUMN-Pandemic prises open inflation information gap: Mike Dolan

Like the coronavirus, the big problem with inflation during the pandemic is how little we know about it, an information gap that is forcing central banks to act now and ask questions later. Economists and investors are split over the implic...

China creating multiple fronts, like one on India border, to take advantage of world busy combating COVID-19: US official

The recent stand-off between Indian and Chinese armies at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh is among the multiple fronts opened by China because of Beijings assessment that the world is distracted due to COVID-19 pandemic and it could take ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020