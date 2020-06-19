Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 3.80 lakh with highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases New Delhi: India on Friday saw another record spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL18 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Six more militants killed in two encounters in J-K Srinagar: Six more militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of ultras killed in the overnight operations to eight, officials said.

CAL1 JH-RS POLLS Voting underway in Jharkhand for two RS seats Ranchi: Voting is underway for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates are in the fray, including ruling JMM founder and former chief minister Shibu Soren. MDS1 AP-RS-POLLING Polling begins to elect four Rajya Sabha members Amaravati, Jun 19 (PTI): Polling to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election began in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday with Chief Minister Y S Jagan MohanReddy leading his YSR Congress MLAs in casting the votes.

BOM3 GJ-RS POLLS-BTP Guj RS polls: 2 BTP MLAs decide not to vote over their demands Ahmedabad: Just before the polling for four Rajya Seats in Gujarat began on Friday morning, two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs said that they would not cast their votes until they are given a written assurance about the welfare of tribals, migrants and Dalits. DES3 AAP-ALL PARTY MEET AAP not invited for all-party meeting called by PM Modi: party leaders New Delhi: The AAP has not been invited to an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border conflict with China, two senior party leaders claimed on Friday.

BOM4 GJ-FAMILY-BODIES Guj: Four children among six of family found hanging in flat Ahmedabad: Six members of a family, including four children in the age group of seven to 12, were found hanging from the ceiling of an unoccupied flat in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat early on Friday, police said. DEL17 JK-SHELLING Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri Jammu: Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-CENTRAL VISTA Any change at ground level for Central Vista project will be at authorities' risk, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said that any change at the ground level made by authorities for the Central Vista project, covering 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi, will be "at their own risk". LGD1 DL-HC-CONTAINMENT ZONES PIL for free masks, food in containment zones be treated as representation: HC to authorities New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to treat as a representation a PIL seeking free masks, free food twice a day and water in all of the over 200 containment zones in the national capital. FOREIGN FGN6 US-INDIA-CHINA Chinese acts on India border meant to take advantage of COVID-19 distractions: US official Washington: China opening multiple fronts like the one on the border with India is because of Beijing's assessment that the world is "distracted" due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it could take advantage of it, a top US diplomat has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 UN-INDIA-REFORM India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy United Nations: India will intensify its engagement at the United Nations to move the long-pending Security Council reform process forward as the UNSC’s current structure no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, according to the country’s envoy at the world body. By Yoshita Singh BUSINESS DEL5 BIZ-AMBANI-DEBT Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh cr fund raising: Mukesh Ambani New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday said his flagship firm Reliance Industries is now net-debt free after a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising in under two months.

DEL3 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 56 paise/litre, diesel by 63 paise; 13th straight day of increase New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 56 paise per litre and diesel by 63 paise a litre, taking the cumulative increase in rates to Rs 7.11 and Rs 7.67 per litre respectively in less than two weeks..