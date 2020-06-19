Ruling YSRC bags all four RS seats in AP

The ruling YSR Congress baggedall the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in thebiennial election held on Friday as expected

According to Legislature sources, Deputy Chief MinisterPilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana,industrialist Parimal Nathwani and realtor Ayodhya Rami Reddyof the YSRC were elected with 38 votes each

The opposition Telugu Desam Party, which had forced thecontest despite not having the numbers, lost badly, with itsnominee Varla Ramaiah polling only 17 votes against itstechnical strength of 23 in the assembly.