Congress wins two RS seats in Rajasthan, BJP gets two in Madhya Pradesh

The ruling Congress won two Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won one seat in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ruling Congress won two Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won one seat in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday. In Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP has won two seats while Congress won one seat.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and party leader Neeraj Dangi won from Rajasthan while BJP candidate Rajendra Gehlot also won. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki won the election as also Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

All the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh were won by the ruling YSR Congress Party. Voting for 19 vacant Rajya Sabha was held on Friday. The polls, which were to be held on March 26, were deferred in view of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

