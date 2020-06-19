Left Menu
Development News Edition

Martin Lee sees end of the Hong Kong he knows

The man nicknamed Hong Kong's “Father of Democracy” said Friday that Beijing is trying to take control of the semi-autonomous city with an impending national security law, but added that violent protest is not the answer.Lee urged Hong Kongers to protest peacefully against the national security law, even after it is enacted.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:14 IST
Martin Lee sees end of the Hong Kong he knows
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The man nicknamed Hong Kong's "Father of Democracy" said Friday that Beijing is trying to take control of the semi-autonomous city with an impending national security law, but added that violent protest is not the answer. "This is clearly a pretext for Beijing to assert comprehensive control over Hong Kong, as they said they would six years ago," longtime activist and former lawmaker Martin Lee said in an interview. The national security law, which could be approved in Beijing this weekend, is aimed at curbing secessionist, subversive, terrorist, and foreign interference that Beijing says fueled the monthslong anti-government protests in Hong Kong. The law would be enacted by the central government, bypassing the city's legislature. "The end of Hong Kong as we know it, as an international city, as a free port and with all our freedoms protected by our independent court - this could well disappear," Lee said. He said he hoped that Beijing will keep to its promise and abide by the so-called "one country, two systems" framework, where "Hong Kong people will rule Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy." A former British colony, Hong Kong was assured that it would be allowed to maintain its freedoms, many not found on the mainland, when it was handed over to China in 1997. Last year's protests were sparked by opposition to a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be sent for trial on the mainland, something many saw as a violation of that commitment. The 82-year-old Lee was arrested for the first time in April together with 14 other pro-democracy figures. They were charged with participating in and organizing several of last year's protests. "It's selective prosecution," he said, calling the charges politically motivated. "But if they want to charge 15 of us over this series of demonstrations, then so be it." He said they had a strong defense and expressed confidence they would be acquitted. Lee urged Hong Kongers to protest peacefully against the national security law, even after it is enacted.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss prosecutors start Glencore criminal probe

Glencore Plc said on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland OAG had opened a criminal probe into its failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC.The Swiss-based c...

Three deaths, 499 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

In a major spike in COVID-19 cases, Telangana on Friday saw 499 new virus cases and three deaths being reported, taking the infection count in the state to 6,526 and fatalities to 198. Out of the 499 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Munic...

Delhi govt to augment ICU bed capacity in COVID-19 hospitals: Sisodia

With surging number of coronavirus patients, the Delhi government is gearing up to augment ICU bed capacity in the citys dedicated COVID 19 hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. He assessed the existing pandemic ...

PREVIEW-Horse racing-Tiz the Law ready to shine as all eyes turn to Belmont

Tiz the Law aims to gallop to history as the 6-5 favourite in Saturdays 152nd Belmont Stakes, with the race usually last in the Triple Crown going first in a topsy-turvy time in the sports calendar.The New York race is going forward under s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020