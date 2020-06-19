Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNF candidate wins RS seat from Mizoram

Lalrinawma, who is also state assembly commissioner and secretary, said BJP legislator Buddha Dhan Chakma did not cast his vote. Notwithstanding Chakma not turning up, Chief Minister Zorangthanga said that MNF is an NDA ally and Vanlalvena will sit in the ruling coalition bench in the upper house.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:31 IST
MNF candidate wins RS seat from Mizoram

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram which saw voting on Friday. K Vanlalvena secured 27 votes out of the 39 polled to defeat his arch rival B. Lalchhanzova of main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) who got only the seven votes of his party MLAs, returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls H Lalrinawma said.

Congress nominee Lallianchunga could managed only five votes. Lalrinawma, who is also state assembly commissioner and secretary, said BJP legislator Buddha Dhan Chakma did not cast his vote.

Notwithstanding Chakma not turning up, Chief Minister Zorangthanga said that MNF is an NDA ally and Vanlalvena will sit in the ruling coalition bench in the upper house. "We are fighting the Rajya Sabha polls on the same agenda as Lok Sabha polls. Our candidate will sit in the NDA bench if he is elected," he told reporters after casting his vote during the day.

After his win, Vanlalvena said he would try his best to raise issues for the welfare and development of his state. The 50-year-old former student leader-turned-politician thanked Zoramthanga, party MLAs and workers for giving him opportunity and extending support.

The seat was with the Congress whose member Ronald Sapa Tlau's term will expire on July 18..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak special representative for Afghanistan discusses peace plan with Taliban in Qatar

Pakistan said on Friday that its special representative for Afghanistan visited Qatar and discussed the Afghan peace process with the Taliban leaders. The Foreign Office FO said that Ambassador R Muhammad Sadiq visited Doha on June 16 and 1...

India sees highest single-day rise of 13,586 COVID-19 cases, death toll goes up to 12,573

India saw the highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases with the total count of cases crossing 3.80 lakh on Friday. With 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 12,573.According to Health Ministry, Indias total COVID-19 cases h...

Amarinder urges Centre to issue ultimatum to Beijing to ‘vacate’ Galwan Valley territory

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday advocated aggressive steps to take back the Galwan Valley territory seized by the Chinese, and urged the Centre to issue an ultimatum to Beijing to vacate the occupied land immediately. His st...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. current account deficit edges down; COVID-19 curbs trade

The U.S. current account deficit dipped to a near two-year low in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the flow of goods and services, while companies continued to repatriate profits back home. The Commerce Department said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020