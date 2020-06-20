Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls: BJP wins three seats, Congress one

Three BJP candidates alongwith Congress's Shaktisinh Gohil were declared winners of the election to four Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, held on Friday. The counting was delayed due to objections raised by the Congress which demanded that votes cast by two BJP MLAs be invalidated.

The Election Commission of India rejected the demand, upholding the report given by the election observer. "Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin of the BJP have won besides Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress," said Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat Ashok Manek.

Former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, a second candidate fielded by the Congress, lost. The situation would have been different for the Congress if eight of its MLAs had not resigned after the announcement of the Rajya Sabha polls.

"Our candidates Abhay Bharadwaj and Ramilaben Bara got 36 votes each and third candidate Amin got 32 votes in first preference and after addition of second preference votes his total came to 35.98 votes," said deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. "Gohil of Congress got 36 votes and Solanki got 30 votes plus some 1.99 second preference votes which added up to 31.9. So Solanki lost," Patel said.

No votes were invalidated by the Election Commission, the BJP leader added. Voting began at 9 am and continued till 4 pm. 170 out of 172 MLAs exercised their franchise. Two Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs did not turn up to vote.

Chotu Vasava and his son Mahesh, both BTP MLAs, declared on Friday morning that they will not vote for either BJP or the Congress as both parties had failed to implement welfare schemes for tribals. The Congress had expected the support of the father-son duo, which would have made it difficult for the BJP's Narhari Amin to win.

Leaders from both the Congress and BJP tried to persuade the duo to vote for their respective parties, but they did not budge. The counting was delayed as Congress raised objections to two votes. Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the Congress sought cancellation of votes cast by BJP MLA Kesrisinh Solanki and minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The EC observer rejected the opposition party's objections and referred the matter to EC's Delhi office which upheld the observer's decision. The Congress objected to Chudasama casting his vote on the ground that his election was annulled by Gujarat High Court last month. The Supreme Court has stayed that order.

As to Solanki's vote, the party claimed that an unauthorised person accompanied him inside the polling booth.