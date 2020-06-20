Nation wants revenge against China: Nitish at all-party meet

There is outrage across the country against China's "dastardly act" in Ladakh and the nation is united in its desire for revenge, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday. Kumar, who heads the JD(U), made the remarks at the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Paying tributes to the 20 Army personnel who lost their lives in a faceoff with Chinese troops at the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh, he pointed out that five of them hailed from Bihar. Kumar asserted that the entire nation is united under the leadership of the prime minister on the issue which involved the country's integrity and on which political parties have kept differences aside.

"We grew up hearing slogans of 'Hindi Chini bhai bhai'. But despite India's efforts to have good relations with the neighbouring country, the latter's response has always left much to be desired," he said. "China's action has led to a situation wherein the entire nation is yearning for revenge. There is outrage over the incident," Kumar added.

The JD(U) chief alleged that the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by a virus that originated in a "biological lab in China's Wuhan", and seems to be an unnatural organism on account of its being immune to changes in temperature, climate and topography. The chief minister also sought a review of past trade agreements with China so that import of items manufactured in the neighbouring country was restricted.

"Toys manufactured in China have a high amount of plastic and therefore pose ecological hazards. Besides, it's cheap electronic goods are contributing enormously to electronic waste," he said. "If China is insulting us, we must not take it lying down. If it has plans of capturing a territory falling in India, it must be told resoundingly that this will not be allowed. We all are with the Centre on this issue," Kumar added.