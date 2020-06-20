Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi questioning integrity of soldiers, says Andhra BJP leader

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of questioning the integrity of Indian soldiers at such a crucial time.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi questioning integrity of soldiers, says Andhra BJP leader
Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Lanka Dinakar speaking to reporters on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of questioning the integrity of Indian soldiers at such a crucial time. "Twenty brave sons of the country sacrificed their lives giving a fitting reply to the enemy to uphold our sovereignty. Rahul Gandhi is questioning the integrity of our soliders. It is quite unfortunate. We condemn the attitude of Rahul Gandhi and his faith in the army," Dinakar said.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier today, tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. His remarks came after PM Modi said that no one has intruded into Indian territory or captured any military posts. Dinakar asked how can you (Rahul Gandhi) become an MP without knowing the protocols, which were introduced during the governments led or supported by the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi comment asking where were our soldiers killed by the Chinese army are a threat to our nation's sovereignty. Does Rahul Gandhi know the protocols across the 3,488 km China border? We are the sensible and responsible people, who give respect to our previous agreements and international treaties," Dinkar said. "This is the time to unite each and every single citizen of the country. I pray to got that Rahul Gandhi should think sensibly and in the interest of our nation," he added.

This comes after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Ladakh's Galwan valley amid de-escalation talks on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China unveils details of national security law for Hong Kong amid backlash

Beijing unveiled details of its new national security law for Hong Kong on Saturday, paving the way for the most profound change to the citys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.The much-anticipated legislation, which has ...

Mexico coronavirus death toll reaches 20,394

The death toll due to coronavirus in Mexico has risen to 20,394 after 647 people succumbed to the coronavirus in last 24 hours, according to the countrys health ministry. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had also increased by 5,030...

Russia coronavirus count surpasses 5.7 lakh, toll at 8,002

Russia has registered 7,889 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours 7,972 yesterday, bringing the total count to 576,952, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,889 COVID-19...

6 people working in UP-112 helpline test positive for COVID-19

Six people working in the Uttar Pradesh Helpline 112 have tested positive for COVID-19, following which the office has been closed for sanitization till Monday, a police officer said. They are of the technical team and work in the server ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020