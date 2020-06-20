Rahul Gandhi questioning integrity of soldiers, says Andhra BJP leader

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of questioning the integrity of Indian soldiers at such a crucial time. "Twenty brave sons of the country sacrificed their lives giving a fitting reply to the enemy to uphold our sovereignty. Rahul Gandhi is questioning the integrity of our soliders. It is quite unfortunate. We condemn the attitude of Rahul Gandhi and his faith in the army," Dinakar said.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier today, tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. His remarks came after PM Modi said that no one has intruded into Indian territory or captured any military posts. Dinakar asked how can you (Rahul Gandhi) become an MP without knowing the protocols, which were introduced during the governments led or supported by the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi comment asking where were our soldiers killed by the Chinese army are a threat to our nation's sovereignty. Does Rahul Gandhi know the protocols across the 3,488 km China border? We are the sensible and responsible people, who give respect to our previous agreements and international treaties," Dinkar said. "This is the time to unite each and every single citizen of the country. I pray to got that Rahul Gandhi should think sensibly and in the interest of our nation," he added.

This comes after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Ladakh's Galwan valley amid de-escalation talks on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. (ANI)