AIADMK seeks CBI probe into violation of excise rules

The opposition AIADMK on Saturday urged Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to immediately order a probe by the CBI into the violation of Excise rules allegedly by private liquor-bottling units here. Leader of the legislature wing of the party A Anbalagan told reporters that a memorandum seeking the inquiry has been submitted to the Lieutenant Governor.

He alleged some private distilleries were using fake holograms and evading excise duty. "The territorial government has lost revenue by such malpractices," he said.

Fixing of holograms on the cap of the liquor bottles has been done since 2006 in the wake of a special provision in the Excise Rules..