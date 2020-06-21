Left Menu
HP Cong leader booked for 'objectionable' post on social media

In his complaint to the criminal investigative department (CID) of the police, Guleria alleged that the messages posted by Bharti on social media were an attempt to spread hatred and disrespect the government, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:31 IST
The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint submitted by advocate Narendra Guleria, he said. Image Credit: ANI

Former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti has been booked on the charge of posting "objectionable comments" on social media regarding the Sino-India standoff in Ladakh's Galwan valley, Himachal Pradesh police spokesperson Khushhal Sharma said on Saturday. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint submitted by advocate Narendra Guleria, he said.

The former legislator from Jawali in the Kangra district has been booked under IPC sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). The FIR has been registered at Bharai police station in Shimla district. In his complaint to the criminal investigative department (CID) of the police, Guleria alleged that the messages posted by Bharti on social media were an attempt to spread hatred and disrespect the government, the spokesperson said. Two years ago, Bharti he had been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Facebook against BJP leader Pratibha Bali, a police official in Shimla said.

UPDATE 3-Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

Several people were stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, media reports said, and police said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter pro...

