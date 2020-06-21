Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruling populists set to win Serbia vote amid virus concerns

While he now says he seeks European Union entry for Serbia, critics warn democratic freedoms have eroded since his Progressives came to power in 2012. The president has called on his supporters to vote in large numbers in order to get a strong mandate for internationally mediated peace negotiations on the future of Serbia's breakaway former province of Kosovo.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 21-06-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 11:29 IST
Ruling populists set to win Serbia vote amid virus concerns

Serbia's ruling populists are set to tighten their hold on power in a Sunday parliamentary election held amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in the Balkan country and a partial boycott by the opposition. Nearly 6.6 million voters are eligible to cast ballots for the 250-member parliament and local authorities.

The election — initially planned in April but postponed because of the pandemic — comes as Serbia still reports dozens of new cases daily after completely relaxing the lockdown rules. President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party appears set for a landslide victory, facing little challenge from the divided opposition.

Opponents say this is because Vucic has dominated the campaign on the mainstream media which he controls, clamping down on his critics. He has denied this. Citing lack of free and fair conditions and danger to public health, several main opposition groups are boycotting the vote.

A number of smaller parties have decided to run, saying the boycott would only sideline an already marginalized opposition. Health authorities have provided face masks, gloves and sanitizers at the polling stations. Voters are advised to use them, but they're not mandatory.

A former extreme nationalist, Vucic briefly served as information minister in the government of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic during the 1990s wars in the Balkans. While he now says he seeks European Union entry for Serbia, critics warn democratic freedoms have eroded since his Progressives came to power in 2012.

The president has called on his supporters to vote in large numbers in order to get a strong mandate for internationally mediated peace negotiations on the future of Serbia's breakaway former province of Kosovo. A US-brokered Kosovo-Serbia summit is set in Washington on June 27, while EU officials have announced plans to restart Brussels-mediated negotiations.

Serbia has refused to recognize Western-backed independence of Kosovo but has relied on Russia and China for the support in the dispute..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM performs yoga at official residence, Delhi BJP leaders practice asanas in groups

The national capital on Sunday celebrated the International Day of Yoga under the shadow of COVID-19, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal practicing asanas at his residence, while several other city leaders performed yoga in small groups. T...

Malls see 77 pc degrowth in 1st half of June; consumer sentiment low: Report

Malls witnessed 77 per cent degrowth while high street retail showed a decline of 61 per cent in business in the first half of June, as compared to the same period last year, with consumer sentiment remaining low even after lockdown relaxat...

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book, a federal judge ruled Saturday, despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information ...

Asanas on ice blocks, silambam asanas mark IYD amidst lockdown

A rapid sequenceof yogasanas for an hour on huge ice blocks and asanas with silambam, a traditional Tamil martial arts, marked the sixth International Day of Yogacelebrations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The Coronavirus pandemic did not appear ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020