Left Front to return to power in Bengal in 2021, says CPI(M)

CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Sunday exuded confidence that the Left Front will bounce back to power in the state after the 2021 Assembly elections, claiming that communal and anti- industrialisation forces will be defeated. He said that the 2021 election in West Bengal will be a bigger challenge for the Left than that in 1977, when the CPI(M)-led Left Front romped to power in the state, defeating the Congress and staying put at the helm for the next 34 years.

"We believe that industrialisation of the state is imperative. It has now been proved that the Trinamool Congress' ways in opposing setting up of industries at Singur, Nandigram and other places were wrong," the CPI(M) Politburo member said. The anti-land acquisition movement at Singur and Nandigram had catapulted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) to power in the state in 2011, ending the over three-decade-long Left regime.

"We are confident to return to power in the 2021 Assembly polls defeating right-wing forces," he said. Alleging that the TMC government in the state is not truly in favour of secularism, he said, "It has created space for the rise of the RSS while other communal forces have also become active in the state as in Khagragarh and Dhulagarh." On October 2, 2014, a blast occurred in a house at Khagragarh in Burdwan town killing two persons, when explosive devices were being made by militants belong to extremist organisation Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

A strife, allegedly communal in nature, occurred at Dhulagarh in Howrah district in December 2016. Speaking at a discussion on the subject, 'Left Front is the only alternative', Mishra claimed that while the Leftists are true seculars, the BJP and the TMC are in favour of religious polarisation for political benefits.

On the industrialisation drive by the Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee government in the state during the last five year-term of the Left Front till 2011, Mishra said that it was needed in order to sustain the growth achieved from the agriculture sector. He, however, admitted that the industrialisation drive came late owing to certain ideological issues within the Left.

Mishra said that it was encouraging that young men and women and students were coming back under the partys red flag, claiming that it was these people who have stood steadfastly by those affected by Cyclone Amphan, migrant workers and poor people in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. Senior CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty alleged that corruption has spread in the present dispensation in the state, claiming that cut money on every activity has become the norm, driving out entrepreneurs and businesses.

"Industries are not showing interest in setting up units in the state despite several conclaves and investment meets organised by the Mamata Banerjee government. "This is because of the TMC leadership's role in creating roadblocks for the Tata Motors factory at Singur, which eventually went to Sanand in Gujarat, and in Nandigram, Andal and other places in Bengal," Chakraborty, also a trade union leader, said.