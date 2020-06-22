Left Menu
Telangana BJP State President detained during protest in Hyderabad

Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were detained by police on Monday while they were approaching the office of the Director of Public Health and family welfare in Hyderabad demanding COVID-19 be added in Aarogyasri healthcare scheme.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:09 IST
Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaking to media in Hyderabad during protest on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were detained by police on Monday while they were approaching the office of the Director of Public Health and family welfare in Hyderabad demanding COVID-19 be added in Aarogyasri healthcare scheme. "Coronavirus treatment should be added to Aarogyasri else Ayushman Bharat should be implemented in the state as the central government has added the virus to Ayushman Bharat. If you cannot even do this, give free treatment for the people who will not be able to afford the charges set by you," Bandi said.

"We demand free Coronavirus treatment and an increase in the number of tests in the state. All the government hospitals in the state should start treatment. Today only the leaders are protesting in the permitted numbers and the leaders are being arrested by police," added Bandi. He raised the question on the number of tests being conducted by the government and said that virus is spreading because of Chief Minister's negligence in the state.

"Because of the Chief Minister's negligence the virus is spreading in the state. How many tests have been made so far in Telangana? Why is it not increasing the numbers of tests like other states did? Today we are the one who brought containment zone concept and even lockdown. When Prime Minister suggested Cheif Minister after the first death noted in state, the chief minister didn't respond to it and said that only wearing masks and proper sanitisation can save us," Bandi said. Rakesh Reddy, Telangana State BJP Spokesperson Speaking to ANI said, "The government of Telangana has been neglecting the COVID situation in State while the rest of the states are doing lakhs of tests. Telangana government conducted only about 50,000 tests. Today the virus is spreading rapidly, on daily basis about 700 cases are being reported therefore we are demanding for rapid tests in the state." (ANI)

