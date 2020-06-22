Ask Centre about 2,264 Chinese transgressions since 2015: Congress to BJP chief

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday responded to allegations made by BJP chief JP Nadda against former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, saying, party president must ask Centre about 2,264 Chinese transgressions that occurred since 2015. Responding to his allegations, Surejwala tweeted: "Dear Sh. Nadda, Pl show the courage to ask Modi Govt about-: 1. 2,264 Chinese transgressions since 2015. 2. Martyrdom of 471 jawans & 253 civilians in J&K alone, highest in 30 years. 3. 3,289 ceasefire violations by Pak in 2019 alone, highest in 16 years, up from 583 in 2014."

This comes in response to the tweet of JP Nadda in which he has said, "One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!." Dr Singh had earlier in the day urged all Indians to "stand together as a nation and be united" in response to China "brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory."

The senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in a statement, urged the Centre to ensure complete transparency, "We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements." Singh's statements have come amid the ongoing dispute between India and China following the violent face-off on June 15-16 between troops of both the countries at the Galwan valley in Ladakh in which at least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. (ANI)