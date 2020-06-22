Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh face-off: Disinformation no substitute for decisive leadership:Manmohan Singh; BJP says Singh presided over 600 incursions

The Congress and the BJP on Monday engaged in a bitter verbal duel over the government's handling of the Ladakh stand-off with China, after opposition party leader Manmohan Singh said disinformation is no substitute for decisive leadership and asked the Prime Minister to be mindful of the implications of his words, drawing the ire of the ruling party, which accused Singh of "abjectly surrendering" hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:18 IST
Ladakh face-off: Disinformation no substitute for decisive leadership:Manmohan Singh; BJP says Singh presided over 600 incursions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress and the BJP on Monday engaged in a bitter verbal duel over the government's handling of the Ladakh stand-off with China after opposition party leader Manmohan Singh said disinformation is no substitute for decisive leadership and asked the Prime Minister to be mindful of the implications of his words, drawing the ire of the ruling party, which accused Singh of "abjectly surrendering" hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China. Speaking for the first time on the Ladakh stand-off, the former prime minister also called upon his successor to ensure justice for soldiers who died defending India's territorial integrity, asserting that "to do any less would be a historic betrayal of people's faith." In a statement, Singh said the government's decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us and claimed that China is "brazenly and illegally" seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake by committing multiple incursions since April 2020 till date. He also said the prime minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our nation's security as also strategic and territorial interests, in an apparent criticism of Narendra Modi's remarks at an all-party meeting last week that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts while referring to Ladakh face-off. The Prime Minister's Office has already clarified Modi's comments, and said attempts are being made to give a "mischievous interpretation".

"We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements," Singh said. Reacting sharply to Singh's critical remarks, the BJP launched a stinging counterattack against him and the Congress. In a series of tweets, BJP president J P Nadda said the senior Congress leader and his party should stop "insulting" our forces repeatedly and questioning their valour.

They did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes, the BJP president said, asking the Congress to understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times. "Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years (Congress) saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our forces", Nadda said.

He further said,"One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!" Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops on the night of June 15/16 in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, in a biggest military confrontation between the two countries in more than 50 years. After the BJP's strong rebuttal, the Congress upped the ante against the Modi government, with party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeting "China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict." In his tweet, Gandhi tagged a news report that said the Chinese media has lauded Prime Minister Modi's speech during an all-party meeting on the Ladakh situation.

Earlier in another Twitter post, Gandhi shared Singh's statement and said the former PM has given important advice. He also hoped that Modi would accept it "politely" in the interest of the country. Gandhi has been attacking Modi over his statement on the Ladakh standoff with China and even accused him of "surrendering" Indian territory to the neighbouring country In his statement, Singh also said this is a moment where all must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat."We cannot and will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit a compromise with our territorial integrity." "The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further," he said.

Describing Singh's statement a mere "wordplay", Nadda said sadly, the conduct and actions of top leaders of the Congress party will not make any Indian believe such statements. "Dr Manmohan Singh can certainly share his wisdom on many subjects but the responsibilities of the office of the Prime Minister isn't one of them. UPA personified systematic institutional erosion of that office, combined with disrespect for our armed forces. NDA has reversed that!," Nadda added.

Reacting to Nadda, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted "Dear Sh Nadda and the BJP, Stop compromising on 'national security' and India's 'territorial integrity'. "This would be the biggest disservice to our Armed Forces and our 20 martyrs. Don't buckle down, have the strength to 'rise to the occasion'. We'll give the government every support," he tweeted. "Dear Sh. Nadda, Please show the courage to ask the Modi Government about -: 2,264 Chinese transgressions since 2015. Martyrdom of 471 jawans and 253 civilians in J&K alone, highest in 30 years. 3,289 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 alone, highest in 16 years, up from 583 in 2014," Surjewala said in another tweet.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Painting the post-pandemic world in Senegal

A group of mural artists in Senegal is painting its vision of how the world may look after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, whilst providing important information about how, in the meantime, to stay safe from the deadly virus.Ten muralists f...

Roads cracked, houses damaged as two back-to-back earthquakes jolt Mizoram; PM assures help

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Mizoram within a gap of 12 hours, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places and prompting the government to sound a rain and landslide alert, officials said on Monday. A 5.1-magnitude...

COVID-19: WB govt convenes all-party meet, Mamata dials opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior minister said. Banerjee called up BJP state president Dilip Ghosh,...

302 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

With 302 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 15,232. Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday taking the toll to 356.The state has 2,966 active cases....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020