Shivraj govt announces reduction of electricity bills amid COVID-19 crisis

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that people having electricity bills between Rs 100 to Rs 400 have to pay Rs 100 only and those having electricity bills over Rs 400 have to pay half of the entire bill.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacting with beneficiaries of electricity on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that people having electricity bills between Rs 100 to Rs 400 have to pay Rs 100 only and those having electricity bills over Rs 400 have to pay half of the entire bill. While interacting with the beneficiaries of the electricity, CM Chouhan said," This decision will save Rs 183 crore of the consumers of the state. The state government will also pay this amount to the electricity department."

"People, having Rs 100 in April, will have to pay on Rs 50 in May, June, July i, e for three months. This will benefit 56 lakh consumers and will save their Rs 255 crore. The state government will also pay this amount to the electricity department," he added. CM Chouhan further said that consumers who have been assigned fixed charges can pay in 6 equal instalments from October 2020 to March 2021, they will get a benefit of 183 crores.

"Bills depositing on the due date in April and May will also be given 1 per cent incentive amount. With this 95 lakh families will be benefitted," he added. Commenting upon the ongoing border issue situation with China, CM Chouhan said, "We will not purchase Chinese products, we will buy made in India products. This is today's India, not of 1962. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India, now. If someone messes with us, we will not leave." (ANI)

