State govt making strenuous efforts to bring economy back on track: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that the state government was making strenuous efforts to bring the economy of the state back on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic

He said that with the government allowing several relaxations, opening of industries has picked up pace in the state. "The state government is making massive efforts to bring the economy of the state back on track,” Chautala told reporters in Fatehabad

Replying to a query, the deputy chief minister said that the state government is giving financial assistance to the units being set up for crop stubble management and producing electricity from it. He said that Haryana has submitted in writing before the National Green Tribunal that the state would purchase stubble from farmers. Chautala said the process of setting up waste to energy units would soon start in the state and added that the Haryana government would extend support for all such ventures. To another question, he said that panchayat elections are due shortly and the state government has already started preparations for it, but also added that a decision on the polls could be taken if the COVID-19 situation does not improve. He said that the tenure of panchayats would be over by July. Meanwhile, Chautala informed that a Japanese company has expressed keen interest in setting up a lithium battery manufacturing unit at Sohna in Gurgaon district by intending to invest Rs 7500 crore, which has a potential to generate employment to 15,000 youth.