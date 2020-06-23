Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says China trade deal still on after adviser's remarks

Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!" The Trump administration has been extremely critical of China's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus early on and the president repeatedly blames China for the pandemic in his remarks, leading to questions about future cooperation in areas such as trade. Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing policy at the White House, told Fox News “it's over," when asked a question that was focused on the China trade deal.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:33 IST
Trump says China trade deal still on after adviser's remarks
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is tweeting that an initial trade agreement with China is still on after a top White House adviser's comments seemed to suggest it was over, spooking markets late Monday. Trump tweeted: "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully, they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!" The Trump administration has been extremely critical of China's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus early on and the president repeatedly blames China for the pandemic in his remarks, leading to questions about future cooperation in areas such as trade.

Peter Navarro, director of trade and manufacturing policy at the White House, told Fox News "it's over," when asked a question that was focused on the China trade deal. "(Trump) obviously really wanted to hang onto this trade deal as much as possible. And he wanted them to make good on the promises because there had been progressing made on that trade deal, but given everything that's happened and all the things you just listed, is that over?" Navarro was asked.

"It's over, yes," Navarro replied. But when contacted by The Associated Press, Navarro said his comments had been taken out of context and had nothing to do with the deal.

"I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world," said Navarro, a longtime critic of the Asian country. In January, the U.S. and China reached an interim trade deal to reduce tariff tensions. China agreed to buy massive amounts of U.S. products.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testified on Capitol Hill last week that he is confident China will live up to its purchase commitments even though its economy has been weakened by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed to contain it.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares rise after Navarro backtracks on trade deal comment; Hang Seng up

Chinese shares rose on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the U.S. trade deal with China continues in place, turning around from losses after Navarro earlier said the deal was over. At the midday break, the Shanghai ...

N.Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border in its latest step away from inter-Korean peace agreements, prompting the Souths military to explore similar moves, a South Korean military source said on Tuesday...

China gets a taste of its own medicine as world opts for boycott of Chinese products

China has over the years been using foreign companies on its land as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on or punish other countries. However, this year the world has begun serving Beijing a taste of its own medicine. In India, the outrage o...

Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt more players to leave English rugby behind and seek contracts in less physically demanding leagues overseas, former England captain Chris Robshaw has said. The 34-year-old is set to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020