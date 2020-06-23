Left Menu
We stand united against attack by China, has it occupied Indian land?: Rahul Gandhi asks Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that "we stand united against the Chinese attack". However, he asked the central government if China has occupied Indian land in Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:38 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that "we stand united against the Chinese attack". However, he asked the central government if China has occupied Indian land in Ladakh. "We stand united against the attack by China. Has China occupied Indian land?" the Congress leader tweeted (translated from Hindi).

He also posted a picture captured by his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Earlier on Monday, he had targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that Chinese troops did not intrude into the Indian territory and asked: "why is China praising PM Modi during this conflict?"

Gandhi has been attacking the Central government after the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Ladakh in which twenty personnel of the Indian Army were killed. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

