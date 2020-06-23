BJP MP Pragya Thakur faints at event in Bhopal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday fainted for a brief period, during a ceremony organised to pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on his death anniversary. The programme was held in BJP's Bhopal office, during which Pragya Thakur's health deteriorated.

Mukherjee (1901-1953) was a politician, barrister and academician, who was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which went on the become BJP. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national President JP Nadda, also paid tributes to Mukherjee. (ANI)