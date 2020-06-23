Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP Pragya Thakur faints at event in Bhopal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday fainted for a brief period, during a ceremony organised to pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on his death anniversary.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:14 IST
BJP MP Pragya Thakur faints at event in Bhopal
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday fainted for a brief period, during a ceremony organised to pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on his death anniversary. The programme was held in BJP's Bhopal office, during which Pragya Thakur's health deteriorated.

Mukherjee (1901-1953) was a politician, barrister and academician, who was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which went on the become BJP. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national President JP Nadda, also paid tributes to Mukherjee. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rayshard Brooks to be mourned at Atlanta funeral after fatal police shooting

Mourners are expected to fill the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant almost two weeks ago.While Bro...

826 departures, 824 arrivals on Day 29 of domestic flight resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that on day 29 of the resumption of domestic flights in the country, there have already been 826 departures and 824 arrivals. Domestic operations on 22 June 2020, Day 29 till ...

German economy to shrink by 6.5% this year due to coronavirus - economic advisers

The German economy will shrink by 6.5 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governments council of economic advisers said on Tuesday, adding that the slump will be prolonged if the number of new infections jumps again. The coronavi...

Rowing Dope Scandal: Food supplements could be reason, says federation

Left red-faced after 22 junior scullers failed dope tests, the Rowing Federation of India RFI on Tuesday was at a loss to explain the embarrassment and said food supplements could be a reason behind the fiasco. RFI general secretary MV Srir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020