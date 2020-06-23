Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore premier calls for election amid global uncertainties and COVID-19 crisis

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that he has decided to call for general elections to "clear the decks" and give the new government a fresh five-year mandate, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has battered the city-state’s economy.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:13 IST
Singapore premier calls for election amid global uncertainties and COVID-19 crisis
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (File photo) Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that he has decided to call for general elections to "clear the decks" and give the new government a fresh five-year mandate, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has battered the city-state's economy. In a televised address to the nation, Lee said that he has advised President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday to dissolve Parliament and issue the writ for the election.

He said that holding an election now will clear the decks and give the new Government a fresh five-year mandate to focus on the national agenda and the difficult decisions it will have to make. Elections must be held by April 2021 at the latest. Lee's ruling People's Action Party holds a majority in the current Parliament.

Lee pointed out that his government has worked hard to contain the coronavirus spread since it was first detected in January 2020 with four fiscal budgets of 100 billion Singapore dollars to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. "But we should be under no illusions that we have defeated COVID-19. This is just the end of the beginning phase. A long struggle lies ahead," said Lee.

Singapore on Tuesday reported 119 new cases of coronavirus, the majority of whom are foreign workers residing in dormitories, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 42,432. "COVID-19 will be with us for at least a year and most probably longer until a vaccine is developed and becomes available. It is a very difficult and tricky disease to deal with. So, we have to continue keeping a close watch on the situation," Lee said.

He told Singaporeans to economically brace themselves for a very tough period ahead. Singapore has not yet felt the full economic fallout from COVID-19, but it is coming, he warned.

"Despite all the measures we have taken, there will be more business closures and more retrenchments in the coming months. Unemployment will go up," said Lee. But the government is determined to save as many jobs as it can, and create new jobs too.

"And we will do our utmost to help businesses and industries survive and restructure themselves," assured Lee. "That is how we can keep our capabilities and livelihoods intact through the storm, and pick up again when the sun shines once more," he said.

But the Prime Minister also expressed concern about the external uncertainties. "Major regional and global developments can affect us. US-China tensions over many issues, now including Hong Kong. The US presidential elections in November. Border clashes between China and India. Political developments nearer home in Southeast Asia. We do not know what surprises may be in store for us within the next year," Lee said.

But as dangers materialize, Singapore must navigate safely through them and protect its security and national interests. This will require diplomatic skills and a deft touch. "To overcome these challenges, we must stand completely united as one people," he urged Singaporeans.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan's biggest city running out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

Kazakhstans biggest city, Almaty, may convert two sports arenas into COVID-19 hospitals as existing facilities for patients with suspected and confirmed cases are nearly full, the citys healthcare chief said on Tuesday. The Central Asian na...

Germany imposes local lockdown after virus outbreak at meat plant

The premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said on Tuesday he was putting the Guetersloh area back into lockdown until June 30 after a coronavirus outbreak at a meatpacking plant there.Guetersloh, with about 360,000 r...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH-LD INTERVIEW Read motivational books to stay afloat mentally during COVID-19 confinement at SAI centre Sreejesh By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jun 23 PT...

Ultraviolet light may reduce COVID-19 transmission indoors: Study

Using ultraviolet UV light to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be an efficient, easily deployable, and economically affordable method to reduce COVID-19 transmission in indoor spaces, according to a study. The study, published in the jou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020