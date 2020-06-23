Left Menu
Why does Cong want to derive sadistic pleasure by demotivating Army with their statements?: Sambit Patra

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday launched an attack on Congress and its interim chief, Sonia Gandhi, alleging that lying about the Army has become Congress' policy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:23 IST
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra speaking to reporters on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday launched an attack on Congress and its interim chief, Sonia Gandhi, alleging that lying about the Army has become Congress' policy. Patra accused the Congress chief of lying over the ground reality in Ladakh and accused them of demotivating the Indian Army at a crucial time.

"Sonia Gandhi has issued a statement after the CWC meeting. This is shameful. It has become Congress' policy to lie about the Army. I want to ask Sonia why does she have to convene CWC at a time when the Army is strengthening itself in Leh. You say we have surrendered our land. Do you want to wrestle with the army? What type of talks are you doing? The Chinese have not occupied any inch of land, if China has occupied anything, it is the heart and mind of mother and son after signing MoU. Why does Congress want to derive sadistic pleasure by demotivating the Army by their statements?" Patra told reporters here. The BJP leader further said that the prime opposition party in the country should not use "misfortunes like corona and face-off with China to relaunch Rahul Gandhi".

"Congress should not use misfortunes falling on our country like corona or standoff with China to relaunch Rahul Gandhi. Late Arun Jaitley had said there will be attempts to relaunch the clown prince. This is happening again," he said. The BJP leader also said that there should be no politics over corona as the "economic package announced by BJP is 10 percent of GDP" which is over and above the six percent being demanded by the Congress.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi after the CWC meet had said that "There is a growing feeling amongst people that the government has gravely mishandled the situation. The future is yet to unfold but we hope that mature diplomacy and decisive leadership will inform government actions in protecting our territorial integrity." "Since April-May, 2020 till date, Chinese troops have committed brazen transgressions into our territory in Pangong Tso Lake area and the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. True to its character, the government is in denial," she had added. (ANI)

