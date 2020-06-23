Left Menu
RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigns

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from his post.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:38 IST
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from his post. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is closed to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's famiy. He is the ex cabinet minister.

According to the sources Singh is unhappy, due Rama Singh, former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from vaishali as he is joining RJD on June 29. Singh is currently admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna as he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover he is also unhappy with Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh, earlier Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had raised a question over former's style of working, said sorces. (ANI)

