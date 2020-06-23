Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi holds election re-run as president decries alleged unrest

The supreme court upheld the annulment of the election win last month, a decision that Mutharika, 79, called a "coup" in a campaign rally on Saturday in the northern district of Rumphi. After voting at a school in the tea farming district of Thyolo, southern Malawi, Mutharika decried what he described as violence in opposition strongholds in central Malawi.

Reuters | Lilongwe | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:48 IST
Malawi holds election re-run as president decries alleged unrest
Representative image

Malawians voted on Tuesday in a re-run of a discredited presidential election seen as a test of Africa's ability to tackle ballot fraud, but the country's president said reports of violence called the integrity of the contest into question. Malawi's judiciary infuriated President Peter Mutharika, in power since 2014, when it overturned his narrow victory in February over "systematic and grave" irregularities.

His disputed win also sparked months of anti-government protests, a rare sight in Malawi. Last week hundreds of lawyers also protested when Mutharika tried to retire Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, forcing the president to back down. The supreme court upheld the annulment of the election win last month, a decision that Mutharika, 79, called a "coup" in a campaign rally on Saturday in the northern district of Rumphi.

After voting at a school in the tea farming district of Thyolo, southern Malawi, Mutharika decried what he described as violence in opposition strongholds in central Malawi. "It is very sad. Our secretary general has been beaten up," he said. "Those causing the violence are desperate. How then will the election be credible?"

There was no independent confirmation of the alleged unrest, although the electoral commission said it had received reports of violence. After voting in the capital, Lilongwe, Chakwera told his supporters: "There is no reason really to resort to violence ... The vote itself is the fight we need." He added that he believed the election would be fair this time.

The judiciary's ruling echoed one by a Kenyan court in 2017, which cancelled President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win. Both were remarkable on a continent in which judges often serve as a rubber stamp to executive power. The vote looks too close to call. Malawi has since ditched its "first-past-the-post" system so the winner has to get more than 50%.

'I PRAY MY VOTE WILL COUNT' About half of Malawi's predominantly farming population live in poverty. Lying on a lake at the southern tip of the Great Rift Valley, Malawi mostly exports tobacco and tea.

In the May 2019 poll, Mutharika got 38.57%, 3 percentage points more than opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera, and less than 10 points ahead of a third candidate, Deputy President Saulos Chilima. The 47-year-old Chilima has now backed Chakwera, 64, which would give them a majority if they can combine their previous votes.

Mutharika's Democratic Progressive Party is in an alliance with the southern African nation's ex-ruling party, the United Democratic Front, which got less than 5% last time. "I'm glad to vote again. This I pray, that my vote will count," said Bernado Simbi, 36, a domestic security guard after voting for Mutharika in a school near Chileka Airport, north of the commercial capital Blantyre.

Mutharika, a former law professor, has revamped Malawi's roads and boosted electricity while also taming inflation. Yet critics accuse him of doing little to tackle corruption. "The government has lost the anti-corruption fight (and) the opposition has taken advantage," said Happy Kayuni, political science lecturer at Malawi University.

Chakwera has made graft a central pillar of his campaigns. COVID-19 restrictions will make it tricky for foreign observers, who did not detect fraud last time. (Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by William Maclean and Pravin Char)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SA places infrastructure at heart of stimulus for economic recovery: President

Going beyond talking to breaking ground, President Cyril Ramaphosa has spelt out how the government will foster infrastructure development while creating much-needed jobs to boost the economy.Speaking at the opening of the inaugural Sustain...

UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat in Siberia

The UN weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia. The World Met...

Pak's Punjab police stops using stun guns and stun batons against those flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Pakistans Punjab police has stopped using stun guns and stun batons against those flouting COVID-19 related standard operating procedures SOPs in the province following an outcry by the national and international human rights bodies and gen...

Science News Roundup: NASA to develop program for private missions; China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS networ and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space stationBillionaire Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020