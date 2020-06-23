America's demand for talks is a lie, says Iran president

America's demand for talks with Iran is a lie, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, in comments broadcast live on state TV.

"They say 'we are ready to negotiate'. They're saying something strange. What does 'we're ready to negotiate' mean? Who left the negotiating table? Who broke the negotiating table? Who set the negotiating room on fire? It was them," Rouhani said. "So this is a lie on top of a lie every day."

In a tweet in early June, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to make a deal with America.