Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania arrests opposition party leader, revokes newspaper licence

Tanzanian opposition party leader Zitto Kabwe and eight other members were arrested on Tuesday for holding an illegal assembly, the party said, accusing the government of repression ahead of October's presidential election.In a clear act of repression and attempted intimidation, the police interrupted the event and proceeded to arrest peaceful and law-abiding ACT Wazalendo members," Semu said in a statement.

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 24-06-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:54 IST
Tanzania arrests opposition party leader, revokes newspaper licence
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tanzanian opposition party leader Zitto Kabwe and eight other members were arrested on Tuesday for holding an illegal assembly, the party said, accusing the government of repression ahead of October's presidential election. Dorothy Semu, vice chair of the Wazalendo Alliance for Transparency and Change (ACT Wazalendo), one of the fastest growing opposition parties, said Kabwe and the others had been arrested in Kilwa district, southern Tanzania, as they attended an internal meeting.

"This is a perfectly legitimate activity ... In a clear act of repression and attempted intimidation, the police interrupted the event and proceeded to arrest peaceful and law-abiding ACT Wazalendo members," Semu said in a statement. The police could not be reached for comment.

President John Magufuli, who is expected to run for a second and final five-year term, dissolved parliament last week ahead of the election. Kabwe was found guilty a month ago of sedition and incitement after being found to have falsely alleged that around 100 people had been killed in his home region in 2018 in clashes between herders and police.

He was released without sentencing on condition that he refrain from saying or writing anything potentially seditious for one year. Kabwe had pleaded 'not guilty' and his lawyers said they would appeal. The government also revoked the license of the opposition-leaning newspaper Tanzania Daima, alleging violations of journalistic ethics and laws including spreading false information.

An official at the Department of Information said the newspaper had received 10 warnings, but he did not elaborate on the alleged breaches. He said the paper had 30 days to appeal or could apply for a new license. The paper's editor, Martin Malera, said it had been questioned for publishing a story in which a bishop urged opposition parties to demand a free electoral body, called for independent candidates to be allowed to stand, and urged the public to wear white as a sign of political protest.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Career Justice Department staff to outline political meddling in Stone, antitrust cases

The federal office that led the prosecution of President Donald Trumps friend Roger Stone received heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to ease its sentencing recommendation, career prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky p...

Tennis-Djokovic's charity event exposes risks faced by professional athletes

Novak Djokovic aimed to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with his charity tournament but with a number of players testing positive for the virus after attending the event, it could imperil the resumption of professional tennis....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens

The dollar eased and global equity markets surged on Tuesday after reassurances on the U.S.-Sino trade deal and upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe brightened the prospect of a swift economic recovery. The euro hit a one-...

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020