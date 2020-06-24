Nitish Kumar doing politics instead of focusing on Bihar's development: Tejashwi after 5 RJD MLCs join JDU

After five RJD MLCs joined JDU, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of not focusing on the state's development and being involved in doing politics. "I congratulate Nitish Ji, he has done a constructive work. Although this will be of no good for the people of Bihar, it will benefit him. The Bihar Chief Minister was engaged in this work by staying at home for 90 days," Yadav told ANI.

"We were asking Nitish Kumar to eradicate unemployment, establish industries and increase the rate of coronavirus testing. One thing is for sure that Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister for 15 years but he has disrespected the mandate. The Supreme Court has directed the state government to provide employment to all the 30 lakh migrant workers of the state who came back to Bihar. But the Chief Minister, instead of acting on these issues, has been engaged in politics. The people are with us," he said. The RJD leader further said, "We went to Raj Bhavan to apprise the Governor on the Nitish government's ill-conceived efforts to abrogate reservation of OBCs and SC/STs. The Governor has assured us that he will take action on this issue."

Ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Bihar, five RJD MLCs on Tuesday joined the JDU. The RJD, which has eight MLCs, is now left with only three MLCs. The MLCs who defected to JDU are Radha Charan Shah, Sanjay Prasad, Dilip Rai, Md Kamar Alam and Ranvijay Kumar Singh. (ANI)