Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid coronavirus, few voting glitches reported in Kentucky, New York

But unlike the delays and confusion earlier this year at some polling stations in Wisconsin and Georgia, in what some fear could be a preview of the Nov. 3 general election, officials and observers in New York and Kentucky said balloting in most locations was proceeding efficiently despite the pandemic. The two states, which were conducting statewide primaries, had encouraged mail-in balloting as a safe alternative to in-person voting, resulting in record numbers of absentee ballot requests.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 02:21 IST
Amid coronavirus, few voting glitches reported in Kentucky, New York
Image Credit: Freepik

Voters in one of Kentucky's biggest counties faced long lines and some voters in New York complained their polling stations opened late as six states held elections on Tuesday amid persistent worries about the risks posed by the coronavirus. But unlike the delays and confusion earlier this year at some polling stations in Wisconsin and Georgia, in what some fear could be a preview of the Nov. 3 general election, officials and observers in New York and Kentucky said balloting in most locations was proceeding efficiently despite the pandemic.

The two states, which were conducting statewide primaries, had encouraged mail-in balloting as a safe alternative to in-person voting, resulting in record numbers of absentee ballot requests. Both also encouraged early voting and cut back on polling locations as a safety precaution. Worries about the potential for trouble in Kentucky, where polling locations were cut to fewer than 200 from more than 3,000 normally, had not panned out by midday.

In Jefferson County, the state's most populous, voters moved easily through the cavernous exhibition center used as the county's only polling place. "It's really been fairly smooth," said Louisville Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, a Democrat who had pushed for more polling places and turned up before dawn to help older and disabled voters make it from the parking lot to the polling center.

"It's really spread out and because of the big area it's gone fairly quickly," Dorsey said. Waits of more than an hour were reported, however, in the second-biggest county of Fayette. County Clerk Don Blevins, a Democrat, said during the day he added two more check-in stations to the original four to reduce the delays and ease the lines at the county's sole polling site.

A competitive Democratic U.S. Senate nominating battle between progressive Charles Booker and establishment choice Amy McGrath drove up voter interest in Kentucky. They are vying to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November. "It's been a steady flow of people all day. We aren't getting any breaks," said Blevins, who added the lines also had been slowed by voters who had requested absentee ballots and did not receive them, which in some cases meant they had to fill out more forms to vote.

Nearly 900,000 absentee ballots were issued, or about 27% of registered voters, the Kentucky secretary of state's office said. New York also saw an explosion of interest in absentee ballots, issuing nearly 1.9 million, the board of elections said. In the 2016 primary, about 115,000 absentee ballots were cast.

Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, said election monitors had received complaints that a few of New York City's more than 1,000 polling places opened late, and that voters in some instances were given incomplete ballots. There were also primary elections for some congressional, state and local offices in areas of South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh to not meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites. The development comes after Chinese media reported that Singh will meet his Chinese counterpar...

Biden's first campaign fundraiser with Obama raises $7.6 million

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens first 2020 fundraiser with former President Barack Obama raised 7.6 million from more than 175,000 people on Tuesday, the campaign said, the most Biden has collected at a single event thus f...

N.Korea suspends military action plans against S.Korea -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling partys Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.The meeting also discus...

Top Los Angeles city official arrested on racketeering charges

A Los Angeles city councilman was arrested on racketeering charges on Tuesday, with prosecutors saying he ran his office as a money-making criminal enterprise, taking bribes from Chinese real estate developers and others in exchange for pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020