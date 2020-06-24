Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil court probes ex-minister's trip to Miami, skirting quarantine

Brazil's federal audit court is investigating whether a former education minister was on official business when he traveled to the United States a day after announcing his resignation last week, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 05:35 IST
Brazil court probes ex-minister's trip to Miami, skirting quarantine

Brazil's federal audit court is investigating whether a former education minister was on official business when he traveled to the United States a day after announcing his resignation last week, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Abraham Weintraub announced his departure last week, after he became a target of a Supreme Court probe following the publication of a videotape of a cabinet meeting in which he called its judges "bums" who should be jailed.

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro sought an honorable exit for Weintraub, a fervent ideological defender, nominating him to be an executive director at the World Bank in Washington. The former minister flew to the United States on Friday, and his resignation became effective Saturday in the official gazette. Most Brazilians must spend two weeks outside their country before entering the United States due to COVID-19 quarantine rules, leading to questions about whether Weintraub had used a diplomatic passport.

Lucas Furtado, a prosecutor with the federal audit court, requested authorization to investigate whether Weintraub was on an official government trip to the United States, funded with taxpayer money. Adding to the uncertainty, Brazil's government on Tuesday rectified Weintraub's resignation notice, saying it occurred on Friday - which would have meant he was no longer a minister when he traveled.

"Was he running away from someone?" House Speaker Rodrigo Maia asked in a news conference. "It would be the first time in history that someone says he is in exile and has the support of the government. It is usually the other way around." The Education Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Weintraub thanked everyone who helped him "reach the United States safely."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Details of U.S. Congress races in Tuesday's primary elections

New York, Kentucky and Virginia are among the states that held primary elections on Tuesday to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees who will compete for seats in the U.S. Congress in November. Here are details of key racesMCC AIMS ...

Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden's White House bid

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than 11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the u...

Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

The Singapore prime ministers brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien ...

TV show on Trump-Comey clash now likely to air before November election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election is now likely to air before Americans vote again in November, cable channel Showtime sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020