Meeting with Kamineni Srinivas, Ramesh Kumar were routine affairs: Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary held meetings with his fellow party leader Kamineni Srinivas and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who is locked in a legal battle with Andhra Pradesh government over his removal from the post of State Election Commissioner. In a statement, Chowdary said that he met with Srinivas and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar separately on June 13. He said that they were routine meetings.

Chowdary said that he has been conducting his official and business affairs from a private hotel in Banjara Hills. He said that he had not held any secret meeting. "My attention is drawn to some CCTV footage of June 13, 2020, from Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills that is being aired by some TV channels since Tuesday morning. Some media houses and political circles are utilising the footage to allege that I had a secret meeting with Kamineni Srinivas and Ramesh Kumar," Chowdary said.

"Kamineni Srinivas came at the appointed time on June 13 for a regular meeting. We spoke about the BJP activities in the state. After spending time briefly with me in the room where I meet visitors, he left the room," he added. He said, "Subsequently, Ramesh Kumar dropped by to meet me. Our conversation had nothing to do with any of his or my official or political roles. Our families knew each other for more than one generation. Neither he nor I would raise any topic which is inappropriate for either of us."

Chowdary said that an attempt is made by some quarters in the media and political circles to show on the basis of CCTV footage "acquired by questionable means" that the three of us met together. "I would like to state that it is below my dignity to engage with such dirty minds in a slugfest. My political life, business career and all meetings connected with them are open and transparent," he further said. (ANI)