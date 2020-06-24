Left Menu
UP Congress chief accuses Yogi govt of fiddling with coronavirus data

Uttar Pradesh Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government of fiddling with the coronavirus data in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu talking to ANI on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government of fiddling with the coronavirus data in the state. Speaking to ANI over the current COVID-19 situation in the state, Lullu said: "In this pandemic, when the government should look after the health facilities and other measures related to COVID-19 in the hospitals, the government is busy fiddling with statistics (COVID-19)."

According to the Union Health Ministry, 18,893 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pardesh, including 588 deaths. Cornering the Centre over the continuous surge in fuel prices, he said: "A joke is being played with the life of people of Uttar Pradesh and the state government is running away from its responsibility."

"Increase in inflation, at the time of pandemic will surely hit the poor people adversely. BJP is breaking the backbone of the middle class. Congress party will not sit quilty. We will take up these issues at every level," he added.Earlier in the day, state-run oil companies raised prices of diesel for the 18th day in a row. However, no increase was witnessed in petrol prices.Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)

