Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rumours led to violence in Chand Bagh area during Delhi riots, says police

Rumours that some supporters of BJP leader Kapil Mishra had set fire to a anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest 'pandal', sparked violence in Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi in February, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:29 IST
Rumours led to violence in Chand Bagh area during Delhi riots, says police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rumours that some supporters of BJP leader Kapil Mishra had set fire to a anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest 'pandal', sparked violence in Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi in February, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. The details surfaced in the probe pertaining to the murder of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal during the violence in the northeast part of the national capital.

According to police, rumours about the fire were deliberately spread by rioters among the people in the Chand Bagh area to incite violence. In the recorded witnesses statement, mentioned in the chargesheet, it has come up that some rioters were spreading rumours that supporters of BJP leader Kapil Mishra had set on fire an anti-CAA protest 'pandal' in the area, police said. However, the police said that the witnesses did not see any such fire.

Officials said that several rumours were spread during the violence, deliberately by mischievous elements, to incite violence. Notably, the chargesheet in the head constable Ratan Lal murder case also mentions the name of Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav. Though he has not been made named as an accused.

The chargesheet mentions that Yadav had given a speech at the anti-CAA protest ahead of the violence in the Chand Bagh area of the national capital, police said. In February, violence erupted at several places in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves Rs 15,000cr infra fund for dairy, poultry and meat units

The government on Wednesday announced a new Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to provide interest subvention of up to 3 per cent to private players for setting up of dairy, poultry and meat processing units. A decision in this regard was ...

WABAG signs Rs 278 cr contract for water supply management in Bhagalpur

Water treatment player WABAG on Wednesday said it has signed a contract worth Rs 278 crore for water supply management in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank.VA Tech WABAG WABAG...signed a contract with Bih...

Twitter issues public interest notice on Trump's tweet warning against protesters

Twitter has issued a public interest notice after US President said that the protesters attempting to set up an autonomous zone in Washington DC would be met with serious force. Earlier, Trump had tweeted There will never be an Autonomous Z...

Lyon rates India-Oz series at par with Ashes, says keen to avenge 2018-19 loss

Star Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday said that a Test series against India is equivalent to the Ashes and come December, their team will be come out all guns blazing to avenge the series defeat of 2018-19. India beat Australi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020