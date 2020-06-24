Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar mahagathbandhan leaders begin poll preparations

Leaders of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar held a meeting through video-conferencing on Wednesday and discussed poll preparations and strategy for upcoming Bihar assembly elections likely to be held in October-November this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:56 IST
Bihar mahagathbandhan leaders begin poll preparations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANl): Leaders of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar held a meeting through video-conferencing on Wednesday and discussed poll preparations and strategy for upcoming Bihar assembly elections likely to be held in October-November this year.

It was the first such meeting of grand alliance leaders since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and most leaders sought formation of a coordination committee. Among those who took part in the meeting were Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel and Bihar state Congress President Madan Mohan Jha, RJD leader Manoj Jha, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha HAM President Jitan Ram Majhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni.

RLSP leader Madhav Anand told ANI after the meeting that Mahagathbandhan leaders discussed various issues related to preparations for Bihar polls and all constituents expressed their views. He said most of the leaders demanded "constitution of coordination committee" and the issue of leadership and seat-sharing was discussed in the meeting.

"All leaders agreed that very soon seat-sharing formula will be decided. Leader of the alliance will also be finalised in the upcoming meeting. All leaders agreed that Mahagathbandhan leaders will speak in one voice. Our alliance's primary goal is to defeat NDA and get two-thirds majority in Bihar," Anand said. He alleged that development in Bihar has been adversely affected in Nitish Kumar government, law and order situation has deteriorated and the youth were being forced to struggle for employment.

"As a leader, Nitish Kumar government has totally failed in the state. So Mahagathbandhan is the only option for people of the state," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. activists decry first known wrongful arrest blamed on face recognition

An incorrect facial recognition match led to the first known wrongful arrest in the United States based on the increasingly used technology, civil liberties activists alleged in a complaint to Detroit police on Wednesday. Robert Williams sp...

U.N. chief calls on Israel to abandon West Bank annexation plan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel on Wednesday to abandon plans to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning this threatened prospects for peace with the Palestinians. If implemented, annexation would...

Iraqi doctor bets on plasma treatment in search of COVID breakthrough

In a hospital ward in Iraq, doctor Ali Salam Abdullah and a smiling patient hold up a large blood bag full of the yellow liquid that he hopes will help turn the corner in cutting the countrys coronavirus death rate.The liquid is plasma from...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave

Rising concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections sent global equities lower on Wednesday and pushed investors into perceived safe havens such as gold, which hovered near its highest level in eight years. Several U.S. states are posti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020