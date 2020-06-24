Left Menu
Development News Edition

Milkman to mayor: BJP's Jai Prakash set for bigger role

He sold milk door-to-door in his youth, dabbled in college politics, spent two decades in the RSS and assumed various responsibilities in the BJP -- meet Jai Prakash, the new mayor of North Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:57 IST
Milkman to mayor: BJP's Jai Prakash set for bigger role

He sold milk door-to-door in his youth, dabbled in college politics, spent two decades in the RSS and assumed various responsibilities in the BJP -- meet Jai Prakash, the new mayor of North Delhi. Born in 1970 in the city's Sadar Bazar, 'JP', as the party leader is popularly known, was on Wednesday elected unopposed to the post of mayor in the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Soon after, be spelt out his priorities, saying, "Using all resources of the corporation optimally to fight COVID-19 would be our top priority". Prakash recalled his humble roots and said, "We had a business of milk and I have sold milk to people by going door to door. I am just an ordinary person of this city.

"And, today, I am a mayor, but I will continue to serve people to the best of my abilities." The 50-year-old leader last served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the NDMC. Prakash said he had joined the RSS in 1986 and served as its member till 2005.

"In between, I enrolled myself in Aurobindo College under the Delhi University in 1989 and served as the secretary in the college's political unit," he said. From 2005-2008, he said, he was made the vice-president of the youth wing of the party in Delhi.

"From 2008-2010, was made the UP in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and in 2010 was made the Sadar Bazar district president of the party," Prakash added. In 2013, 'JP' said, he became the general secretary of the BJP Delhi unit under then president Vijay Goel.

"From 2015-2020, I was the vice-president of Delhi unit, and became a councillor in 2017," he added. Prakash twice unsuccessfully fought the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013 and 2020.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys her 'day 1 as a blondie' in bikini

American model, actor Emily Ratajkowski is soaring the temperature on Instagram with her new blonde look. According to Page Six, the 29-year-old model, shocked fans on Tuesday when she revealed that she dyed her signature brown hair blonde....

BJP's Sambit Patra complains to NCW about Cong leader Patwari's remarks

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday approached the National Commission for Women against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, saying his misogynistic remarks on Twitter project daughters as unwanted. In a veiled attack on the BJP gove...

Senators to propose reform to key U.S. tech liability shield

Republican Senator John Thune said he will introduce legislation on Wednesday intended to reform Section 230 - a federal law that largely exempts tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from legal liability for the material their users ...

Study sees 'probable' higher heart risk for new Amgen osteoporosis drug

An observational study of Amgen Incs new osteoporosis drug Evenity released on Wednesday appears to confirm the increased risk of serious heart problems detected in clinical trials and included in the medicines prescribing information.The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020