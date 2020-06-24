Milkman to mayor: BJP's Jai Prakash set for bigger role

He sold milk door-to-door in his youth, dabbled in college politics, spent two decades in the RSS and assumed various responsibilities in the BJP -- meet Jai Prakash, the new mayor of North Delhi. Born in 1970 in the city's Sadar Bazar, 'JP', as the party leader is popularly known, was on Wednesday elected unopposed to the post of mayor in the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Soon after, be spelt out his priorities, saying, "Using all resources of the corporation optimally to fight COVID-19 would be our top priority". Prakash recalled his humble roots and said, "We had a business of milk and I have sold milk to people by going door to door. I am just an ordinary person of this city.

"And, today, I am a mayor, but I will continue to serve people to the best of my abilities." The 50-year-old leader last served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the NDMC. Prakash said he had joined the RSS in 1986 and served as its member till 2005.

"In between, I enrolled myself in Aurobindo College under the Delhi University in 1989 and served as the secretary in the college's political unit," he said. From 2005-2008, he said, he was made the vice-president of the youth wing of the party in Delhi.

"From 2008-2010, was made the UP in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and in 2010 was made the Sadar Bazar district president of the party," Prakash added. In 2013, 'JP' said, he became the general secretary of the BJP Delhi unit under then president Vijay Goel.

"From 2015-2020, I was the vice-president of Delhi unit, and became a councillor in 2017," he added. Prakash twice unsuccessfully fought the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013 and 2020.