Trump to sign defense cooperation agreement with Poland

Trump said Poland had asked for additional troops.for the sending of additional troops and we'll probably be moving them from Germany to Poland," he said. Asked if he was trying to send a signal to Russia with the move, Trump said, "I think it sends a very strong signal to Russia."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 01:48 IST
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he looked forward to signing a defense cooperation agreement with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the first foreign leader to visit the White House since the coronavirus pandemic led to a global shutdown.

"Last year we signed two joint declarations to increase our security collaboration, and we look forward to signing a defense cooperation agreement," Trump said at a joint news conference. Duda welcomed the new agreement as very important to European security and to Poland's security in particular. He said there was a possibility more U.S. troops would be sent to Poland than agreed on previously.

"Today we are entering another stage, namely there is a possibility of further increase in American troops in our country," Duda said. Trump said Poland had asked for additional troops. "They're going to pay for that ... for the sending of additional troops and we'll probably be moving them from Germany to Poland," he said.

Asked if he was trying to send a signal to Russia with the move, Trump said, "I think it sends a very strong signal to Russia."

