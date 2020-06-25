Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus concerns prompt Democrats to hold largely virtual nominating convention

Democrats will hold a largely virtual convention in August to nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, the party said on Wednesday, with Biden giving his acceptance speech in person in Milwaukee, but state delegations staying home. The decision comes as novel coronavirus cases are spiking in several states nationwide, including California, Florida and Texas, further upending the 2020 presidential race.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 05:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 05:18 IST
Virus concerns prompt Democrats to hold largely virtual nominating convention

Democrats will hold a largely virtual convention in August to nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, the party said on Wednesday, with Biden giving his acceptance speech in person in Milwaukee, but state delegations staying home.

The decision comes as novel coronavirus cases are spiking in several states nationwide, including California, Florida and Texas, further upending the 2020 presidential race. Republicans, in contrast, plan to hold a largely in-person event in Jacksonville, Florida, in August, intending to have President Donald Trump accept his nomination on Aug. 27 before thousands in an indoor arena.

The Republicans moved the speech from Charlotte, North Carolina, after the state's Democratic governor refused to relax social-distancing rules aimed at curbing the coronavirus. It was not clear if Biden's speech, expected for Aug. 20 at a Milwaukee convention center, would have a live audience.

Biden, who was vice president for eight years under Barack Obama, has been critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, saying he has pressed states such as Florida to reopen their economies too quickly and disregarded health and safety concerns. After holding a rally at an arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Trump spoke at a campaign event on Tuesday in Arizona, another state being hit hard by a surge of coronavirus cases.

“Leadership means being able to adapt to any situation,” Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement. “That’s exactly what we’ve done with our convention. Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people." Milwaukee was originally chosen as the site of the convention because Wisconsin is a battleground state in the Nov. 3 general election. Opinion polls show Biden with a lead over Trump there. Trump's victory in Wisconsin in 2016 helped propel him to the presidency.

Delegates will conduct all convention business remotely, including casting their votes for Biden as the nominee, the party said. A poll conducted by the University of North Florida released on Wednesday found that almost 60 percent of Jacksonville residents opposed the Republican convention being held in their city. Respondents cited concerns over the coronavirus and potential protests over racial justice and police brutality.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia can confidently respond to new COVID-19 outbreaks - Morrison

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he has confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new coronavirus outbreaks. There will be outbreaks...we cant go stop-go-stop-g...

Inter-district movement of buses, cars suspended till June 30 in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the inter-district movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses and private vehicles will be allowed from June 25 to June 30. The Chief Minister said that the de...

Latin America's COVID-19 deaths seen hitting nearly 390,000 by October

The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers sai...

46 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 4,507

As many as 46 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,507, including 3,344 discharged cases and 21...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020