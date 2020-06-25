Javadekar slams Cong on Emergency, says those who killed democracy questioning govt now

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the Emergency imposed in 1975, saying those who killed democracy 45 years ago are questioning the government today. Javadekar's attack came on the 45th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency by the then Indira Gandhi-led government.

"I wonder, those who killed democracy 45 years ago are questioning the government today. The party that suppressed the entire system, ended the freedom of all and jailed scores of people, particularly from the opposition, is now raising slogans of freedom," he asked. Such politics will not work, Javadekar said.

"On 25 June 1975, Congress imposed an emergency to save a family. What the Congress is doing even today after 45 years is to save a family," he tweeted with the hashtag 'Emergency 1975 Haunts India'..