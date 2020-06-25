Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore's ruling party adds former Facebook exec to election slate

Tan was previously head of public policy in Southeast Asia for Facebook, which has been at loggerheads with the Singapore government over the online fake news law enacted late last year. He made a written submission for the company in early 2018 to a committee studying online falsehoods, saying it did "not believe that legislation is the best approach to addressing the issue".

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:02 IST
Singapore's ruling party adds former Facebook exec to election slate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore's ruling party named Alvin Tan, a former Facebook executive who represented the company in arguing against the government's controversial fake news law, as a candidate in the upcoming July 10 election.

Tan, 39, is currently head of public policy and economics at professional networking site LinkedIn, the People's Action Party said in a statement on Thursday. It added he has been a volunteer since 2005. Tan was previously head of public policy in Southeast Asia for Facebook, which has been at loggerheads with the Singapore government over the online fake news law enacted late last year.

He made a written submission for the company in early 2018 to a committee studying online falsehoods, saying it did "not believe that legislation is the best approach to addressing the issue". He also represented Facebook along with its Asia vice president for public policy Simon Milner during a heated public hearing about the law before it was enacted.

Rights groups are concerned the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) could be used to stifle free speech. The government has said the law only tackles falsehoods and that legitimate criticism and free speech would not be affected.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called an early election, saying he was satisfied a ballot could be held safely despite criticism that such a move might endanger voters during the coronavirus pandemic. His estranged brother Lee Hsien Yang said on Wednesday that he had joined an opposition party, raising the prospects he may run in the election.

Separately, Prime Minister Lee said in a Facebook post that his predecessor Goh Chok Tong was not running in the upcoming elections, retiring after over 40 years as a member of parliament for the same constituency.

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Will The Boys Season 2 release in July? What we know so far

Money Heist Season 5: Is Denver’s life in danger? Pedro Alonso comments on Berlin’s appearance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sapped by coronavirus surge, recession gloom

World stocks spluttered to their lowest level in over a week on Thursday, as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases and an IMF warning of a nearly 5 plunge in the global economy this year hit the bulls again.Asia had suffered its biggest drop in...

ANALYSIS-'How to lose an election': Macron gets it all wrong in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron was surveying a glacier in the French Alps on a visit in February when an aide forwarded a video that had just been posted online, showing his choice for Paris mayor masturbating.Benjamin Griveauxs campaign was alr...

Germany based Wirecard files for insolvency, becoming first DAX member to fail

Wirecard said on Thursday it was filing for insolvency after disclosing a 2.1 billion financial hole in its accounts, becoming the first sitting member of Germanys blue-chip share index to go out of business.Shares were suspended by the Fra...

Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine Probably people in the country where the first effective vaccine is developed. About a dozen different vaccines are in various stages of testing worldwide, including in Britain, China and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020