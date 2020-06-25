Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently: Milind Deora

Left Menu
On the occasion of 45 years of imposition of emergency in India by the Indira Gandhi government, Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday said emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:32 IST
Congress leader Milind Deora. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 45 years of imposition of emergency in India by the Indira Gandhi government, Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday said emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency on June 25, 1975, and it continued till March 21, 1977.

Taking to Twitter, Deora, who is considered a close friend of the Gandhi family, said that democracy is constant work in progress, requiring commitment, sacrifice and honest introspection. "Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently. This also applies to political parties. Democratic organisations adapt better and overcome challenges. Democracy is constant work in progress, requiring commitment,sacrifice&honest introspection," Deora tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will never forget those who made supreme sacrifices to preserve democracy during the emergency days. In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said, "45 years ago on this day, India was put under emergency rule. Those who fought and struggled for the democracy in India, faced torture, I pay my deepest respects to them. India will never forget their sacrifices."

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had targetted the Congress, saying that one family's greed for power led to the imposition of emergency."On this day, 45 years ago one family's greed for power led to the imposition of the Emergency. Overnight the nation was turned into a prison. The press, courts, free speech...all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden," Amit Shah tweeted. (ANI)

