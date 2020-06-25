Belarus accuses Russia of election meddling, seeks talks with Putin -Belta

Belarus accuses Russia of election meddling, seeks talks with Putin -BeltaReuters | Minsk | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:24 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday accused Russian and Polish forces of meddling in Belarus's upcoming election and said he planned to discuss the interference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belta news agency reported.
Belarus is due to hold its presidential elections on Aug. 9. Russia has denied meddling in the election.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- COVID-19