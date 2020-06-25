Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR filed against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar over 'corona' remark on Sharad Pawar

An FIR was registered against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Pune on Thursday over his alleged "corona" remark on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:11 IST
FIR filed against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar over 'corona' remark on Sharad Pawar
BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was registered against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Pune on Thursday over his alleged "corona" remark on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Padalkar had, on Wednesday, made a controversial remark terming Sharad Pawar as "coronavirus" that has infected Maharashtra.

The FIR was registered under Section 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Baramati police station. Meanwhile, several NCP leaders and workers strongly condemned and protested against Padalkar's remark in Pune here.

"We strongly condemn Padalkar's statement. Such remarks of these leaders always have support from the BJP. This is scripted. BJP is trying to lower the standard of politics in the country," NCP leader Pradeep Deshmukh said. During his visit to Pandharpur in Solapur district, Padalkar had yesterday said, "Sharad Pawar is coronavirus for Maharashtra. He has been leading the state for many years but he has only oppressed 'Bahujan' people. I am sure that he will continue this in the future too." (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

2 Koreas mark war anniversary after pause in rising tensions

North and South Korea on Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the North abruptly halted a pressure campaign against the South. Sou...

Pak expresses disappointment over US report that described it as 'safe harbor' for terrorists

Pakistan on Thursday expressed its disappointment over the US State Departments report which described the country as a safe harbor for regionally-focused terrorist groups. The State Department, in its Congressional-mandated 2019 Country Re...

'The money's gone': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost 4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books in Germanys worst accounting scandal.The implosion of the payments company came a week after auditor EY refused to sign off its 2019...

Africa's cases surge to more than 336,000

Africas coronavirus cases have surged to more than 336,000, an increase of nearly 10,000 infections from Wednesday evening. Thats according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The jump is largely due to South Africa ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020