FIR filed against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar over 'corona' remark on Sharad Pawar

An FIR was registered against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Pune on Thursday over his alleged "corona" remark on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Padalkar had, on Wednesday, made a controversial remark terming Sharad Pawar as "coronavirus" that has infected Maharashtra.

The FIR was registered under Section 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Baramati police station. Meanwhile, several NCP leaders and workers strongly condemned and protested against Padalkar's remark in Pune here.

"We strongly condemn Padalkar's statement. Such remarks of these leaders always have support from the BJP. This is scripted. BJP is trying to lower the standard of politics in the country," NCP leader Pradeep Deshmukh said. During his visit to Pandharpur in Solapur district, Padalkar had yesterday said, "Sharad Pawar is coronavirus for Maharashtra. He has been leading the state for many years but he has only oppressed 'Bahujan' people. I am sure that he will continue this in the future too." (ANI)