Spain's economy minister Calvino favourite to lead Eurogroup

Spain has proposed its economy minister, Nadia Calvino, to head the influential Eurogroup of 19 euro zone finance ministers, the government said on Thursday, as EU officials tipped her to secure the job.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:18 IST
Spain's economy minister Calvino favourite to lead Eurogroup
Nadia Calvino (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@NadiaCalvino)

Spain has proposed its economy minister, Nadia Calvino, to head the influential Eurogroup of 19 eurozone finance ministers, the government said on Thursday, as EU officials tipped her to secure the job. Calvino, a technocrat who is also a deputy prime minister in Spain's left-wing coalition, may face competition from Luxembourg's socialist finance minister Pierre Gramegna and center-right Irish counterpart Pascal Donohoe.

Proposals for candidates to the new Eurogroup chair, who will play a major role in designing policies for economic recovery after the coronavirus crisis, must be submitted by the end of Thursday ahead of a July 9 vote. "It would be an honor for the Spanish Government, and for me as its president, if Nadia Calvino were to take on the Presidency," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted. "For the first time, Spain and a woman would lead this institution."

Confirming her candidacy, Calvino, 51, an economist and former director-general for the European Commission's community budget, said she would seek prosperity for all Europeans.

MODERATE VIEWS

The Eurogroup post has been vacant since Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno announced earlier in June that he would not seek a second 2-1/2 year term. Brussels officials said the Spaniard had a good reputation.

"Calvino is highly competent... It makes sense to have the Eurogroup chair come from the south... Last but not least, she is a woman, and it's about time to break also this glass ceiling," one senior EU official said, predicting she would win. "She is a good candidate, she is inventive and knows very well how to get to a deal," added a second senior eurozone official.

Filling the position fits into a broader round of negotiations for major European Union posts aiming to balance political leanings and regions. Madrid has long wanted to chair the group but also has designs on the leadership of the World Trade Organization for Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

The Eurogroup's leader plays a crucial role in hammering out compromises on regional policies and chairs the board of the eurozone bailout fund. An independent with moderate social democratic views, Calvino has been in Sanchez's government since mid-June 2018.

Calvino has served as a counterweight in Sanchez's coalition to the hard-left Unidas Podemos, which has placed a communist as labor minister. If she becomes Eurogroup head, Calvino would have to stay in the cabinet for at least two years. The government previously proposed her to head the International Monetary Fund.

