`People should ask PM to speak on fuel prices in Mann Ki Baat'

People should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country in his monthly radio talk Mann Ki Baat, a Maharashtra Congress leader said here on Thursday. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.92 per litre from Rs 79.76 during the day while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.02 a litre from Rs 79.88.

"The prime minister speaks on many issues in his Mann Ki Baat program. He also asks people to suggest topics," said state Congress secretary Mohan Joshi. "Nowfuel prices are rising regularly, which will also increase the inflation. People can not deal with inflation amid coronavirus pandemic. So People should suggest that the PM talk on the fuel price hike," he said.