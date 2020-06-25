YSRC leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad files nomination for AP council bypoll

Amaravati, June 25 (PTI): Former minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad on Thursday filed his nomination as the ruling YSR Congress candidate for the by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, a vacancy caused by his own resignation in March. His re-election is a mere formality now as he is the only candidate in the fray for the by-election slated for July 6.

The nomination filing process ended today afternoon. If the nomination is in order, he will be formally declared elected unopposed on June 29, the last date for withdrawals.

He will have a tenure till March 29, 2023, if the Council is not abolished by then, in tune with the resolution passed by the AP Legislative Assembly in January. Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad resigned from his Council membership on March 9 this year after quitting the Telugu Desam Party.

He then joined the YSRC. In the by-election caused by his resignation, the ruling party decided to field him again.

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, who served as a minister in the erstwhile united AP from 2009 to 2014, was elected to the Council as TDP member in 2017. He lost the Assembly election from Pattipadu constituency in Guntur district last year as TDP nominee.