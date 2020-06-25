Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus leader alleges election meddling from Russia, Poland

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia “has never meddled, does not meddle and doesn't plan to meddle” in elections in other countries, and added that Minsk should provide “arguments” in support of the allegations. As the Aug. 9 presidential election approaches, Belarusian authorities have intensified efforts to disrupt the opposition, detaining about 360 opposition activists amid mass protests across the country.

PTI | Minsk | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:57 IST
Belarus leader alleges election meddling from Russia, Poland

The president of Belarus has accused unidentified forces in Russia and Poland of interfering in the country's presidential election, in which he is seeking a sixth term. Speaking at a meeting with diplomats on Thursday, Alexander Lukashenko alleged that “puppet masters" in the two countries are behind those campaigning to run against him in the upcoming election. The president added that “hideous" fake stories about him and his family are being spread in Belarus as part of the meddling campaign.

“We will talk about it with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin soon, when we meet, but this situation is very complicated. The most sophisticated fake (news) technologies are being used,” Lukashenko said. The Kremlin on Thursday rejected the accusations. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia “has never meddled, does not meddle and doesn't plan to meddle” in elections in other countries, and added that Minsk should provide “arguments” in support of the allegations.

As the Aug. 9 presidential election approaches, Belarusian authorities have intensified efforts to disrupt the opposition, detaining about 360 opposition activists amid mass protests across the country. They included including popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovski, who was collecting signatures for his wife's nomination as a presidential candidate. His wife said she was threatened along with their children. Last week, authorities detained Viktor Babariko, a potential presidential candidate and the former head of a Russia-owned bank, Belgazprombank. Babariko, who claimed to have gathered 435,000 signatures in support of his candidacy — four times more than the minimum needed — is widely seen as the strongest candidate to challenge Lukashenko.

Lukashenko, 65, has ruled the nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since July 1994 and relentlessly cracks down on the political opposition and independent media..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

China's Huawei to build $1.2 bln research facility in England

Chinas Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it had received planning permission to build a 1 billion pound 1.2 billion research and development facility in England.The facility will employee around 400 people and focus on the production of ...

8 more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19

Eight more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. There are a total of 70 active cases, while 221 have recovered till date, according to ITBP.With the...

Lenny Rodrigues pens 2-year extension with FC Goa

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Thursday extended midfielder Lenny Rodriguess contract by two years. The deal will see Lenny remain with the club till the summer of 2022. The last two seasons have been amazing for me. We won a lo...

SC refuses to entertain plea of judge for quashing notice in sexual harassment case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by a district judge of Madhya Pradesh seeking quashing of show cause notice as also subsequent proceedings pertaining to allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020