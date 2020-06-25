Arunachal MP allocates Rs 12 lakh from MPLADS funds to fight COVID-19
Gao said he has allocated Rs 1 lakh each for Upper Siang, Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Anjaw, Lohit, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Tirap and Longding districts and Rs 2 lakh for Changlang, which is the worst-hit district in the state. The lawmaker is part of a high-level team that is touring eastern Arunachal Pradesh since June 23 to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:15 IST
Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao has allocated Rs 12 lakh from his MPLADS funds to fight COVID-19 in 11 districts under his constituency. Gao said he has allocated Rs 1 lakh each for Upper Siang, Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Anjaw, Lohit, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Tirap and Longding districts and Rs 2 lakh for Changlang, which is the worst-hit district in the state.
The lawmaker is part of a high-level team that is touring eastern Arunachal Pradesh since June 23 to take stock of the COVID-19 situation. The team also includes Health Minister Alo Libang, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Health Secretary Dr P Parthiban, besides respective local MLAs and deputy commissioners.